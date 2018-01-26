Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

AUSTRALIA DAY: Who are our winners?

Des Harvey celebrates as he is named joint Citizen of the Year at the Clarence Valley Australia Day Awards on January 25, 2018.
Des Harvey celebrates as he is named joint Citizen of the Year at the Clarence Valley Australia Day Awards on January 25, 2018. Caitlan Charles
by Caitlan Charles

IT WAS a night of laughs and Des Harvey declaring Kevin Hogan and Chris Gulaptis would be doing his yard work for the next year as he was named Citizen of the Year alongside Mel Livermore.

Jeremy Jablonski was named Young Citizen of the Year, for his tireless devotion to helping youth and his work with Clarence Youth Action.

Our Local Hero is now Phil Bailey who is known as an all-round good bloke by everyone who knows him.

And finally, our cane toad-fighting conservation group Clarence Valley Conservation In Action was awarded the Community Achievement Award.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Full story in Saturday's The Daily Examiner.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Let me tell you about my brother’s death

Let me tell you about my brother’s death

PLEASE take some time to learn about the ghastly death of my much-loved brother John and then tell me you can’t support euthanasia, writes Margaret Wenham.

We’re in for a scorcher this Australia Day weekend

Australia is turning up the heat.

And when we say hot, we mean bloody stifling,

Australia Day award an honour

Colin Creighton, AM.

Research scientist recognised as a Member of the Order of Australia

Wicket vandals thwarted at Ellem

Vandals left the pitch at Ellem Oval in a state after erecting a slip and slide.

"It pisses me off and it breaks my heart.”

Local Partners