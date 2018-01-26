AUSTRALIA DAY: Who are our winners?

Des Harvey celebrates as he is named joint Citizen of the Year at the Clarence Valley Australia Day Awards on January 25, 2018.

Des Harvey celebrates as he is named joint Citizen of the Year at the Clarence Valley Australia Day Awards on January 25, 2018. Caitlan Charles

IT WAS a night of laughs and Des Harvey declaring Kevin Hogan and Chris Gulaptis would be doing his yard work for the next year as he was named Citizen of the Year alongside Mel Livermore.

Jeremy Jablonski was named Young Citizen of the Year, for his tireless devotion to helping youth and his work with Clarence Youth Action.

Our Local Hero is now Phil Bailey who is known as an all-round good bloke by everyone who knows him.

And finally, our cane toad-fighting conservation group Clarence Valley Conservation In Action was awarded the Community Achievement Award.

Full story in Saturday's The Daily Examiner.