Australia, India dominate Team of the Tournament

With the World Cup semi-finals approaching, we take time to reflect on who starred during the round-robin stage.

But not everything went as planned over the opening 45 games of this World Cup.

Some reputations were bruised, while others were enhanced - and in some cases we were reminded that class is permanent and we shouldn't have doubted the best in the business.

As you might expect, given they finished first and second on the ladder, Australia and India have the most representatives - with three each.

But without further ado, here's our Team of the World Cup after the group stage.

The Team of the World Cup: (L-R) David Warner, Shakib Al Hasan, Jasprit Bumrah and Kane Williamson all make it.

ROHIT SHARMA (INDIA)

Runs: 647 @ 92.42

High Score: 140

Centuries: 5

Created history by becoming the first player to hit five centuries in a World Cup and ended the group stage as the most prolific runs scorer. Hit the ground running with a match-winning, unbeaten 122 to rock South Africa's World Cup ambitions - and scarcely let up after that, plundering runs like they were going out of fashion and a failure against Afghanistan is his only blemish in a superb tournament to date. Took on a greater role after fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out with a broken thumb.

DAVID WARNER (AUSTRALIA)

Runs: 638 @ 79.95

High Score: 166

Centuries: 3

Australia's opening pairing of David Warner and Aaron Finch has been the foundation upon which their nation's Cup defence has been built and both players are worthy of inclusion in a Team of the Tournament. However Warner's brilliant 122 against South Africa - nearly pulling off the impossible chase - pips his captain for the other opener spot. Warner was criticised in some circles for his go-slow approach but finishes the tournament with centuries against the Proteas, Bangladesh and Pakistan. A terrific return to the national team after the most difficult year of his career.

SHAKIB AL HASAN (BANGLADESH)

Runs: 606 @ 86.57

High Score: 124*

Centuries: 2

Wickets: 11 @ 36.27

Best figures: 5-29

Economy: 5.39

Strike Rate: 40.3

The player of the World Cup. No one has had a greater impact for his team than Shakib al Hasan has for Bangladesh, where he is both the team's leading runs scorer - having excelled since being promoted to the crucial No.3 position - and one of their most potent bowling weapons. Having cemented his place as the world's premier all-rounder, the outstanding offspinner has also bucked the trend as the only tweaker to have any real impact with the ball. A stunning Klusener-esque World Cup.

KANE WILLIAMSON (NEW ZEALAND)

Runs: 481 @ 96.2

High Score: 148

Centuries: 2

The world's most unflappable batsman was New Zealand's one-man band, tallying nearly double the runs of the Black Caps' next best batsman - Ross Taylor's 261. It's been a World Cup that has been dominated by openers, and perhaps that has been the key to Williamson's success - their openers have been useless, meaning King Kane has consistently been out in the middle in the opening powerplay so he's basically been an opener by default. But back-to-back centuries against South Africa (106 not out in a successful run chase) and the West Indies (148) were key to South Africa booking a semi-final berth.

VIRAT KOHLI (INDIA)

Runs: 442 @ 63.14

High Score: 82

Centuries: 0

The Indian maestro - and world's No.1-ranked batsman coming into the World Cup - has been below us usual high standards but has still produced at a remarkable consistent level. Very nearly notched six half-centuries on the bounce, and is averaging an impressive 63 despite not breaking through for that key century. It could yet still come, with India potentially enjoying two more fixtures this tournament. Kohli loves the big stage, so don't fall into the trap to think he's finished yet.

BEN STOKES (ENGLAND)

Runs: 381 @ 54.42

High Score: 89

Centuries: None

Wickets: 7 @ 29.14

Best figures: 3-23

Economy: 4.65

Strike Rate: 37.5

If not for Shakib Al Hasan's heroics, Stokes would be well clear as the leading all-rounder this tournament. When the runs flow at the top of the order, Stokes is essentially a luxury for England. But the left-handed powerhouse did produce monstrous innings - admittedly in losing causes - to nearly drag a ragged England to victories against Sri Lanka and Australia. In those instances, when all failed around him, he struck fear in the hearts of the opposition with his bludgeoning strokeplay. A further blazing half-century against India pushed England's total into dangerous areas in a must-win clash. Throw in a contender for catch of the tournament, when he plucked a screamer out of the air to send Andile Phehlukwayo packing in the World Cup opener against South Africa, and it's been a mighty fine couple of weeks for the fiery Englishman.

ALEX CAREY (AUSTRALIA)

Runs: 329 @ 65.8

High Score: 85

Centuries: 0

Catches: 17, Stumpings: 2

A breakout tournament for the Australian, who proved his worth as a lower-order star. Carey, who struggled with the bat when deployed at the top of the order last summer, was outstanding in all number of situations in England - showing his ability to score quickly in both cameo roles and for more sustained periods. Outside of Warner and Finch, Carey has asserted himself as the team's most reliable batsman. Also had a tournament-high 19 dismissals as well - although wicketkeeping errors against India (dropping Shikhar Dhawan early) and South Africa (giving Rassie van der Dussen a life) proved costly.

Mitchell Starc has spent plenty of the time celebrating recently. Picture: Getty

MITCHELL STARC (AUSTRALIA)

Wickets: 26 @ 16.61

Best Figures: 5-26

Economy: 5.18

Strike Rate: 19.2

Australia's white-ball King is back. Mitchell Starc has reclaimed his status as the world's most dangerous one-day bowler with a historic 26-wicket haul in the group stage. Only countryman Glenn McGrath (in 2007) has hit the 26-wicket mark for a single tournament in World Cup history, with Starc odds-on to claim the record as his own in the knockout stage. Starc has taken wickets in every game - including two five-wicket hauls - and has been the man for the big moment as well. Every time Aaron Finch has required a breakthrough, he calls on Starc and the big man has delivered. And has there been a better ball bowled than his reverse-swinging yorker which castled a well-set Ben Stokes? An absolute gem.

JASPRIT BUMRAH (INDIA)

Wickets: 17 @ 19.52

Best Figures: 4-55

Economy: 4.48

Strike Rate: 26.1

The main figure rivalling Starc as the white-ball No.1 bowler on the planet, Bumrah is an absolute marvel. While Starc's devastating pace and world-class yorker make him a nightmare to deal with, Bumrah chokes you out with his relentless accuracy, an exceptional change of pace and plenty of guile. The Indian quick's economy rate of 4.48 is the best of any bowler to have taken more than seven wickets and he is undeniably the best death bowler in cricket. Truly a bowler who is worth considerably more than the wickets he has taken - and with 17 he finishes equal third on that front as well.

MOHAMMAD AMIR (PAKISTAN)

Wickets: 17

Best Figures: 5-30

Economy: 4.90

Strike Rate: 25.7

Leading into the World Cup, Amir had taken three wickets at 86.33 in the prior year. He was so out of form that it wouldn't have surprised too much if Pakistan had left him at home. But boy are they glad they didn't, because on the big stage the sizzling left-armer again rose to the occasion. The 27-year-old saved his best for the big games - bowling the spell of the tournament as he ripped through Australia to the tune of 5-30, while also standing up to India (3-47) and South Africa (2-49).

LOCKIE FERGUSON (NEW ZEALAND)

Wickets: 17 @ 18.58

Best Figures: 4-37

Economy: 4.96

Strike Rate: 22.4

This spot could've gone to anyone of Lasith Malinga, Jofra Archer, Mustafizur Rahman, Mark Wood or Trent Boult. Even Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Shami came close, but fell short due to a lack of time in the middle despite exceptional results in the matches they did play. Ultimately it falls to Lockie Ferguson, whose 17 wickets in seven games helped propel New Zealand to the semi-finals, to take the honour. Ferguson has bowled brilliantly in tandem but Boult, but gets the nod because he has more wickets in fewer games. And let's be honest, the second he was ruled out against England… it was game over. That says a lot about his influence on this World Cup.

12th man: Jonny Bairstow. The England opener has had a superb World Cup, and came up big in clutch moments with centuries in their final two group games, which were effectively do-or-die clashes. But the glut of outstanding openers sees him miss out.

Honourable mentions: Joe Root, Mushfiqur Rahim, Steve Smith, Trent Boult, Mohammad Shami, Jimmy Neesham, Jofra Archer, Jason Roy, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mustafizur Rahman