Player ratings: Rare perfect scores, star all-rounder flops

Here’s how every player fared in the series against Pakistan.

Here’s how every player fared in the series against Pakistan.

In the space of eight games, Australia has gone from World Cup no-hopes to front runners.

Aaron Finch's men stormed home to a 5-0 whitewash of Pakistan on Sunday, winning their eighth one-day international in a row.

Here's how every player fared in the series.

AARON FINCH - 10

451 runs at 112.75. Strike rate of 85.90. Two centuries. High score of 153*

Having shown signs of form against India, Finch roared back to his best against Pakistan. The captain broke his nine-month century drought in game one, posted a new high score in game two, and fell just 10 runs short of becoming the first Australian to ever score three ODI tons in a row in game three. He broke the record for the most runs by an Australian in a five-match bilateral ODI series and it's hard to ask for much more than that.

USMAN KHAWAJA - 8.5

272 runs at 54.40. Strike rate of 81.43. High score of 98.

The dominant force in India, Khawaja had a quieter series against Pakistan. After a middling score in the series opener, the left-hander was part of a 209-run stand in game two but fell for just the second duck of his career at Abu Dhabi. He made a gritty and important 62 in the fourth match, before falling just short of a ton in game five.

SHAUN MARSH - 8

182 runs at 60.66. Strike rate of 80.88. High score of 91*

Marsh started the series with a bang, making an unbeaten 91 to help get Australia off to a winning start before a less eye-catching 11 not out in game two. The wheels came off from there, with a high score of 14 from his next two innings. He recovered with a half-century in game five.

PETER HANDSCOMB - 6

92 runs at 30.66. Strike rate of 106.97. High score of 47.

A tough series for Handscomb, whose time in the middle was limited by the strengths of the top three. Scored an important 47 in game three and mature 30 in game two.

MARCUS STOINIS - 3

16 runs at 5.33. Strike rate of 61.53. High score of 10.

Two wicket at 57.50. Economy of 6.38. Best bowling of 2-10.

With the top order firing, chances were few and far between for Stoinis to fire with the bat. He did not make the most of the opportunities he got and was bowled three times. He was also a fraction expensive when turned to with the ball.

GLENN MAXWELL - 10

258 runs at 64.50. Strike rate of 139.45. High score of 98.

Three wickets at 58.33. Economy of 5.00. Best bowling of 1-21.

Justin Langer reckons he's talented enough to be Australia's Virat Kohli, and Maxwell was exceptional by anyone's standards in the UAE. Run out before he got the chance to get going in game two, Maxwell helped the Australians out of potential danger in each of his next two innings, starting slowly before finishing in a blaze. His selflessness to get run out on 98 was commendable. Finished the series with a bang, hammering 70 off 33.

ALEX CAREY - 7

80 runs at 40.00. Strike rate of 88.88. High score of 55

Four catches, one stumping.

The keeper notched the first ODI half-century of his career to shore up his position in the team and is starting to look quite adept to life lower down the order with two innings tailored to the situation before a duck in the final game. Was as tidy as ever behind the stumps, and conceded one bye all series.

NATHAN COULTER-NILE - 7.5

Seven wickets at 23.71. Economy of 6.14. Best bowling of 3-53

Although he went for more than a run-a-ball in a series where batting strike rates were on the lower end, Coulter-Nile was the campaign's equal highest wicket-taker despite sitting out two games.

JHYE RICHARDSON - 6

Three wickets at 26.66. Economy of 6.15. Best bowling of 2-16.

Australia's selectors will have their fingers crossed he recovers in time from a shoulder injury to take part in the World Cup. While the whippy quick was on the expensive end with the ball, he offers plenty with the new ball and looked set for a bumper series before hurting himself in the field.

PAT CUMMINS - 6

Three wickets at 7.66. Economy of 2.87. Best bowling of 3-21

Only played the one match, hence the lower score. Cummins ended Pakistan's chase in its infancy in the one match he played to ensure Australia won the series with two games to go.

KANE RICHARDSON - 5

Two wickets 49.00. Economy of 5.76. Best bowling of 1-37

It was a quiet series for Richardson but the two wickets he took were both important. The first took out the dangerous Imad Wasim in game four when the match was still in the balance, and the second was century-maker Haris Sohail in game five.

JASON BEHRENDORFF - 6.5

Four wickets at 23.00. Economy of 5.75 Best bowling of 3-63

Economic and particularly dangerous with the new ball, Behrendorff stepped up in game five, taking three wickets. His World Cup hopes hinge on the fitness of Mitchell Starc.

NATHAN LYON - 7

Five wickets at 49.80. Economy of 4.98. Best bowling of 1-38.

Aside from copping some stick in game two, Lyon was a reliable and effective weapon for Finch, and took a wicket in every game.

ADAM ZAMPA - 7.5

Seven wickets at 37.28. Economy of 5.36

The legspinner was the ace up Finch's sleeve all series and the only player from either side to take more than three wickets in a match.