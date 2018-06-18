Young dad killed in tragic CQ crash

SADLY MISSED: Roy Travers, 32, died after he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and crashed into a tree between Kabra and Bouldercombe on Saturday morning.

AUSTRALIA Post workers in the Rockhampton region are mourning the loss of one of their colleagues on the weekend.

Roy Travers, 32, died after he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and crashed into a tree between Kabra and Bouldercombe on Saturday morning.

Police believe that around 7.30am, a rider was travelling along Four Mile Road before he lost control of his bike, left the roadway, and crashed into a tree.

He was declared deceased at the scene.

The Four Mile Road is located west of Rockhampton between Gracemere, Kabra and Bouldercombe.

News of the accident involving an Australia Post employee quickly spread among workers on Saturday afternoon.

One employee confirmed with The Morning Bulletin that Mr Travers tragically lost his life in the accident.

He said he was saddened to have lost "such a young workmate".

According to Mr Travers' Facebook account, he formerly attended Rockhampton High School and had also worked for Sibelco and Donndarra Concrete Cutting and Drilling.

The Morning Bulletin believes Mr Travers leaves behind two young children featured in many photographs on his Facebook account.

Amy Rebecca wrote a touching tribute to Mr Travers on Facebook.:

"You have left behind so many beautiful memories, no one was ready for what has happened, how could we ever be," she wrote.

"You have been taken way too soon.

"You are a brilliant father & my best friend.

"You are loved more than words can even describe.

"You will be missed terribly by all whose lives you have touched.

"We love you Roy & always will

"Rest In Peace. Xx"

Chris Fletcher added: " R.I.P. Cuz"

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

Four Mile Road was reopened to traffic later that day after being closed for several hours.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact Policelink on 131 444.