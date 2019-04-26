Menu
Australia Post under fire for video of Star Track couriers throwing parcels. Picture: Michelle Shoosmith
Offbeat

Posties blasted over ‘disgusting’ video

by Ally Foster
26th Apr 2019 2:03 PM

Australia Post is dealing with major backlash from the public after footage emerged online of couriers carelessly throwing packages onto the ground in Western Australia.

The video was posted online by Michelle Shoosmith on Wednesday and was reportedly recorded in Currambine in the city's north.

It shows a group of five Australia Post Star Track couriers tossing parcels from a van onto the ground in a McDonald's carpark.

The group were spotted carelessly tossing the parcels onto the ground. Picture: Michelle Shoosmith
"Ever wonder why your parcels arrive damaged or broken watch this," Ms Shoosmith wrote.

"I am disgusted."

The video has already been viewed more than 577,000 times and shared by almost 12,000 outraged social media users.

Commenters on the post agreed that the video was "bloody disgusting" and said delivery drivers needed to be "held accountable for their actions".

The video caused outrage among social media users. Picture: Michelle Shoosmith
Ms Shoosmith said since uploading the video she has been inundated with messages from people claiming this is a widespread issue.

"I have had so many messages from people Australia wide this is happening a car parks, footy ovals and outside fast food places regularly," she said.

Other people claimed to have seen similar acts before. Picture: Michael Ferraris
One photo, taken by Michael Farris, shows delivery drivers emptying the contents of four Star Track vans on the ground in the Ellenbrook shopping centre car park in Perth.

Australia Post has since apologised for the incident, with a spokesperson telling news.com.au action had been taken against the drivers.

"Our customers deserve better and we apologise," the spokesperson said.

"This was immediately actioned and after investigation the drivers involved will no longer be delivering for our customers."

