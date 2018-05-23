Sevens skipper returns for London assault

THE Australian men's sevens team will get a major boost for the London Sevens with skipper Lewis Holland to make a long-awaited return from injury.

Holland, who injured his hamstring tendon in March in Vancouver and subsequently missed the Commonwealth Games, has recovered fully and will take his place in the Twickenham tournament, starting on June 2.

Hardman forward Boyd Killingworth will also return from injury, while 21-year-old rookie Joe Pincus will make his debut after impressing in the Australian development side.

He'll join fellow rookie Triston Reilly as the new men in an otherwise settled Aussie line-up, who will be looking to go one better than their silver medal performance in the last round of the World Series in Singapore.

The Australian side, led by new coach Tim Walsh, came within inches of a second tournament victory in a year for the first time since 2001 when they led Fiji in the closing stages of the final.

But the Fijians pulled out a miraculous try after the siren to snatch the win.

Boyd Killingworth also returns from injury.

After claiming a first, a second and a third this season, Australia sit in fourth spot on the World Series ladder, with two rounds left to play in London and Paris.

New Zealand are only 12 points ahead in third, and more strong performances from the Aussies could potentially see them climb past their trans-Tasman rivals.

Australia last finished in the top three in the 2009-10 season.

AUSTRALIAN TEAM FOR LONDON

1. Joe Pincus, 2. Tom Connor, 3. Sam Myers, 4. Lewis Holland (c), 5. Ben O'Donnell, 6. John Porch, 7. Tim Anstee, 8. Triston Reilly, 9. Boyd Killingworth, 10. Tom Lucas, 11. Maurice Longbottom, 12. Lachie Anderson, 13th man. Liam McNamara