Australia thrash England in World T20 final

A TEENAGE leggie from Mortlake in Victoria has helped deliver Australia their fourth World T20 title as the Aussies thumped old foe England at North Sound.

Nineteen-year-old Georgia Wareham shone under the bright lights of Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, taking 2-11 and throwing down the stumps to claim a magnificent run out.

The Australian's defied some shocking errors in the field to restrict England to 105 on a slow pitch.

Player of the tournament Alyssa Healy made an important 22 off 20 balls to start Australia's innings but it was captain Meg Lanning and explosive young gun Ashleigh Gardiner who steered Australia home.

The Aussie struggled to score off the English spinners early but had time to be watchful.

Lanning batted with a steely resolve. She played some beautiful shots, including a signature cover drive for four, but for the most part, the skipper simply dug in for her side.

A big hitting cameo from No. 3 Gardner - she hit three sixes on her way to 33 off 36 - was important.

Gardner also took 3-22.

The World's No. 1 ranked team finally has a trophy to show for it. It is Australia's first major title since 2014.

TALKING POINTS

Wareham looks set for a big future in the game. (Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Wareham. Wow.

It's hard to believe Wareham is only 19. Or perhaps her performance can be explained by her status as a young innocent.

On a night when the Australia's fielding went from bad to worse, Wareham showed the oldies how it's done. Running in from mid-wicket, she swooped on a ball, lined up a single stump, for that's all she could see, and hit it flush to remove in-form batter Amy Jones to have England 2-30 in the fifth over.

Her first wicket was lbw, the ball drifted in and cramped Lauren Winfield, clipping the top of her back pad before the English batter played it square. Meg Lanning picked up the pad clip from cover and prompted the review, with the vision supporting the captain's view.

A ball later the teenage leggie spun her way between the bat and pad of Sophia Dunkley. It was a great length, on leg stump and Dunkely fell over herself trying to get a bat on it.

And she also took a solid catch on a night when her teammates were making it look all too hard.

Alyssa Healy again chimed in with important runs.

Healy still tournament's best

Alyssa Healy was continuing her awesome form with the bat - pulling and cutting fours - until she was bowled for 22.

There were sniggers from British journalists during the week that if Healy didn't fire like she has been, Australia had no chance.

It turns out her 22 off 20 balls gave the Aussies momentum and a solid base to chase. And it gave her teammates an opportunity.

But we have to talk about Healy's work behind the stumps.

She had her glasses on, but she had an absolute stinker. She spilled an early caught behind chance off Ellyse Perry when England opener Danni Wyatt was on 11, missed a stumping. A run out went missing when she watched a pinged fling just miss instead of crouching behind the stumps and taking off the bails.

Delissa Kimmince celebrates with Alyssa Healy. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) DEAN LEWINS

Fielding Fail

There were slips and spills, balls breaking through splayed hands, dropped catches and downright clangers

First it was Healy behind the stumps, when she missed a regulation chance to nab Danni Wyatt caught behind in the third over.

Delissa Kimmince then missed a caught and bowled opportunity when Wyatt was on 34. It was coming hard and fast, a tough one, but a chance all the same.

Kimmince could have also run out Heather Knight from short third man, either by hitting the stumps or throwing it to keeper Healy. But instead the ball landed at Healy's ankles and the England skipper was let off. Healy should have done better.

Even Ellyse Perry dropped a chance at deep mid-wicket.

It's quite staggering that England only made 105. Thank goodness for a super bowling performance.

But for all of that.. there was also some brilliance.

It was fourth time lucky for the Aussies and it took a superb Meg Lanning chest mark, to finally remove Wyatt for 43 off 37.

Wyatt slashed the ball towards cover and Lanning took the ball at chest height, one leg out flung out kung fu-style with the pace of the ball forcing her backwards.

Ellyse Perry's claimed her 100th T20I wicket and Ash Gardner moved to equal highest wicket taker of the tournament with figures of 3-22, her 10 scalps equally that of West Indies pace bowler Deandra Dottin.

And of course there was Wareham.