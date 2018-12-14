Why India will just love Aussie ‘massive gamble’

Mohammed Shami took five wickets for the match in Adelaide.

Justin Langer and his troops have been warned to beware the green monster that looks set to be unleashed in Perth on Friday.

The promise of a green, fast and bouncy wicket has sparked talk of a three-day Test, an immediate return to form for Aussie spearhead Mitchell Starc and an Indian batting lineup shaking in its boots.

But England great Michael Vaughan believes the seam-friendly pitch is a bold gamble which could backfire spectacularly - suggesting the Indian trio of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami outperformed the much-fancied Australian pace attack of Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

"Maybe if it was like the Indian teams of old where they may have had one seamer - yeah this is the perfect wicket. But this Indian seam attack is as good as any," Vaughan said.

"They've got pace, variation, skill… they can pitch it up if required, they can bowl short if required. It is a massive gamble."

Vaughan said the proof was on display in Adelaide.

"If you look back at the game at the Adelaide Oval, India got more runs so you say they batted better than Australia but the actual three quicks of India out bowled the three quicks of Australia," he said.

"They were outstanding."

Between them, India's quicks took 14 wickets - with Bumrah the leading pacemen, with six scalps - compared to the 11 picked up by the Aussie trio.

Nathan Lyon stands alone with eight wickets to be the most dangerous bowler of the series to date.

And by rolling out a seam-friendly pitch, it could be that Australia's biggest threat has been nullified.

"I do think it's a big, big risk that Australia are taking," said Vaughan, who also pointed to India's strong bowling performance in their recent series defeat in England.

"They clearly need a pitch that they feel they can get at the Indian batsmen.

"I just look to the game at Adelaide Oval, it wasn't the pitch, it wasn't anything to do with the conditions.

"It was just that India produced more discipline for longer periods. If you look at the three quicks from Australia, Mitchell Starc didn't have a great game, he didn't quite get his radar right, Cummins and Hazlewood were outstanding, Nathan Lyon was high class.

"You looked at Indian four-man attack, none of them had a bad game.

"And when you've got four in your attack it's very difficult to put the opposing team under a huge amount of pressure if one of them has a bad game.

"That's why you always try and get five bowlers, that fifth bowling option would be ideal for both teams.

"But certainly from seeing the Indian attack in England and at the Adelaide Oval, Bumrah, Shami and Sharma will be going to bed (on Thursday night) thinking 'thank you'."