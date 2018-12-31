Langer ‘feels like a director in a soap opera’

AUSSIE coach Justin Langer has labelled Cameron Bancroft's explosive Boxing Day interview a "distraction" last week.

Banned Australia captain Steve Smith also fronted the media last week before the Third Test against rampaging India.

Langer, who previously described the Australian cricket team as a "dysfunctional family", said the past week only added to the "soap opera that we're in every day".

"I feel like the director of a soap opera," Langer said in Melbourne on Monday morning before travelling to Sydney for the fourth Test.

"I honestly do."

Bancroft, who made two runs for Perth Scorchers in Sunday night's Big Bash loss to Hobart Hurricanes, tipped the bucket on David Warner in the interview which aired on Boxing Day - nine months after sandpaper-gate in South Africa.

Smith and Warner will not be eligible to return until March 29 for their roles in the ball-tampering scandal.

"Coaching is about man management and looking after people, caring for people, and that was just another distraction last week," Langer said.

"There's a really good process in place that we're going to go through to get the boys back in the team, I liked seeing Cameron play last night."