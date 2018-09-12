Aussies turn to teens for T20 Kiwi series

Young leggie Georgia Wareham gets her chance for Australia

UNCAPPED teenage bowlers Georgia Wareham and Tayla Vlaeminck have been named in an Australia's 13-strong squad for the three-match women's T20 series against New Zealand starting later this month.

Legspinner Wareham and fast bowler Vlaeminck are both affiliated to WBBL side Melbourne Renegades.

Veteran spinner Jess Jonassen has been ruled out due to a knee injury sustained on the Gold Coast this week, while legspinner Amanda-Jade Wellington has been dropped.

Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.