Australia's D'Arcy Short scored an unbeaten half-century against the UAE.
Cricket

Short powers Australia to romping win as son of a gun debuts

by AFP
23rd Oct 2018 9:00 AM

D'ARCY Short smacked an unbeaten half-century as Australia cruised to a seven-wicket victory over United Arab Emirates in a lone Twenty20 international in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Short struck eight boundaries as he finished 68 not out off 53 balls to help Australia chase down a modest 118-run target in 16.1 overs after UAE were restricted to 117-6.

Short overcame the loss of skipper Aaron Finch (one) and Chris Lynn (20) as Australia tuned up for their three-match T20 series against Pakistan starting in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Debutant Ben McDermott, son of former fast bowler Craig McDermott, scored 10 not out batting at No.5 following Glenn Maxwell's dismissal to Imran Halder for 18.

Ben McDermott made his debut for Australia against the UAE.
The other two matches will be played in Dubai on Friday and Sunday. Nathan Coulter-Nile and Billy Stanlake finished with identical bowling figures of 2-20 as UAE lost wickets at regular intervals before Shaiman Anwar top-scored with 41 and Mohammad Naveed made 27 not out.

Anwar hit three boundaries and two sixes during his 44-ball knock while Naveed also smashed two sixes and two boundaries in his 13-ball innings.

 

