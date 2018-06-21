‘Demon’ wins Wimbledon wildcard

Alex De Minaur is going to Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

ALEX de Minaur was having breakfast in Wimbledon when he took the phone call which delivered a lifelong tennis dream - entry into the world's most prestigious tournament.

Sitting with coach Adolfo Gutierrez and Lleyton Hewitt in Starbucks, the teenager had reason to hope Wimbledon officials would grant him a wildcard.

After answering manager David Drysdale's call, there was confirmation. And elation.

"Drsya' called me and let me know and it made the day better for sure," the 19-year-old said.

"It was a great way to start way to start the day.

"To get that phone call and be told, it was a great feeling.

"I always knew I was close to getting in because I was two out of the main draw as it is so I was hoping for a couple of pull outs or the wildcard.

"It's great that I can have that guaranteed and not have to wait until the last second."

Spared next week's qualifying, de Minaur is now free to contest Eastbourne where he has the chance to boost his ranking from a career-high mark of No 78.

Alex De Minaur has been in fine form, taking out the Nature Valley Open in Nottingham last week.

One of only three teenagers in the world's top 100 along with Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Sydney tyro can't wait to get to Wimbledon.

"It's gonna be my first main draw appearance on the big stage and I couldn't be more excited," he said.

"I feel great. Obviously I'm playing at a great level and I've had some great results in the last weeks and I'm really keen to see what I've got on the big stage.

"Always watching when I was little all the grand slams and Wimbledon was always special.

"It was always a dream of mine to compete in the draw and hopefully do well as well.

The Aussie teenager will now turn his attention to Wimbledon.

"I've accomplished the first part of my goal. Now we'll see what happens after."

The first teenager since Nick Kyrgios to snare a grass-court Challenger title after toppling Dan Evans in the Nature Valley Open at Nottingham, de Minaur beaten in Wimbledon boy's final by Shapovalov two years ago.

De Minaur received a wildcard into the Australian and French Opens but now, having breached the top 100, won't require one for August's US Open providing he maintains his current standing.

Lleyton Hewitt, the 2002 singles champion, will partner Alex Bolt in Wimbledon doubles after the pair received a wildcard.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios will next play Kyle Edmund at Queen’s.

Kyrgios resumes his chase of a maiden grass court title tonight when he faces Australian Open semi-finalist Kyle Edmund in the second round of the Fever-Tree Championships.

Triple grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka bowed out of singles contention at Queen's Club, furiously mangling a racquet after six first set points slipped away in a 7-5 3-6 6-1 loss to Sam Querrey.

