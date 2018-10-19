Menu
Aussie shot dead in Philippines

by Chris Clarke
19th Oct 2018 4:36 PM
A QUEENSLAND man has died in the Philippines after reportedly being shot in the head while he drank a beer.

Reginald Rene Hodgens, 70, was shot at point blank range at his unit in Sinait, in the Filipino province of Ilocos Sur.

Mr Hodgens' family believes his death happened in the last month, but have not been told anything further.

They believe he was shot in the head as he drank a beer. Local media have reported he was at the gate of his rented house at the time of the shooting.

He was rushed to the Ilocos Sur District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival, the report by Philippines Lifestyle News read.

Filipino media reported on Tuesday that Mr Hodgens had been living in the town of Cabugao, near Vigan, on the country's west coast, but had left the area after "filing a (court) case against a Filipino".

A spokeswoman for the Foreign Affairs Department would not comment on the matter, other than to say: "The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance, in accordance with the Consular Services Charter, to the family of an Australian man who died in the Philippines.

"Owing to our privacy obligations we will not provide further comment."

Mr Hodgens was a builder by trade and grew up in Brisbane before moving to Townsville.

He has travelled the world as a surfer and settled in the Philippines after spending time in Indonesia.

