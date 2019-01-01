Langer backs battling Finch

AUSTRALIAN coach Justin Langer has backed Aaron Finch to bat his way out of a slump but also took a parting shot at the lifeless MCG wicket.

Finch, 32, scored eight and three in the Boxing Day loss to India but Langer is confident the Victorian has the "toughness and character" to get better from the "lean run".

Langer confirmed selectors have discussed the prospect of Finch possibly slipping down the order.

"It's something we're talking about, obviously," Langer said.

"He's having a bit of a lean run of it, although he's got a couple of 50s, a hundred-run partnership one Test match ago and that set up the whole Test match for us.

"Finch is a really good player, we know that, he's great in the team, he's working harder than he's ever worked.

"It's a great challenge for him. He'll be better for this period, I think, because Test cricket is about toughness and character."

India retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy after its 137-run win over Australia at the MCG.

Finch’s spot at the top of the order has come under fire. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images.

If successful in the Fourth Test, Virat Kohli will become the first Indian to captain his country to a series victory in Australia.

The Aussies copped the worst of the conditions in Melbourne, forced to bowl on a flat and lifeless wicket for two days in searing conditions.

Langer took a swipe at the MCG wicket on Monday before boarding the team bus.

"I love playing at the WACA and I love playing at the Adelaide Oval, there's a bit of pace and bounce," Langer said.

"I guess all I'd say is, all the years we've gone to India we haven't played on too many bouncy wickets, it usually spins square."

The state of the SCG wicket could determine all-rounder Mitch Marsh's fate, with leg spin option Marnus Labuschagne, 24, added to the squad.

Langer was unimpressed by the pitch in Melbourne.

"We're interested to see what we get in Sydney next week, we're not sure, a bit inconsistent, even India played a practice game there it was very flat," Langer said.

"The most important thing in Test cricket now (besides absorbing balls when batting) is the wickets we play on.

"In Melbourne the last couple of days were more of a contest because the wicket deteriorated... you want to see a good contest between bat and ball and from an Australian point of view we got three of the best fast bowlers in the world and a gun spinner, you'd like to see probably a bit more bounce."