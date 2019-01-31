Menu
Alex de Minaur will play the second singles against Bosnia. Picture: Getty Images
Tennis and Racquet Sports

De Minaur, Millman named for Davis Cup singles

by Jesper Fjeldstad
31st Jan 2019 1:31 PM
Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt has named Alex de Minaur and John Millman to play singles in Australia's tie against Bosnia-Herzegovina starting at Memorial Drive on Friday.

Millman, Australia's No. 2 and world No. 36, will be play the first rubber against Bosnia-Herzegovina No. 1 and world No. 52 Damir Dzumhur.

Dzumhur is not a household name but is widely respected on the circuit, having consistently held a ranking around the 30-mark.

He's not stranger to Millman, having beaten the Queenslander in four sets in the Australian Open last summer.

Australian No. 1 de Minaur, ranked No. 36 in the world, will then face world No. 99 Mirza Basic.

 

Bosnia/Herzegovina tennis player Damir Dzumhur during a practice session at Memorial Drive this week. Picture: AAP Image/Roy VanDerVegt
The Australian doubles team, which play the first match on Saturday, will be made up of former World No. 2 John Peers, a doubles specialist, and Jordan Thompson.

That match will be followed by the reverse singles.

Hewitt said he had been blessed with Australia's depth and that four of the five squad members - the unlucky one not to be picked was Alexei Popyrin - would have his full confidence in the singles rubbers.

The winner of the tie will qualify for an 18-team Davis Cup finals tournament in Madrid in November.

Play begins at 4pm on Friday and 3pm on Saturday.

