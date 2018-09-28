Diamonds must polish-up for Silver Ferns series

AUSTRALIAN coach Lisa Alexander has graded the Diamonds clean sweep of the international Quad Series and is calling for "significant improvement'' for the upcoming Constellation Cup.

Alexander was delighted with Australia's undefeated run against South Africa, England and New Zealand but unhappy with their performance in their 60-55 win over the Silver Ferns on Sunday.

The Diamonds have been sent home ahead of their final international series of the year which kicks off with a Test match against New Zealand in Brisbane in October 7.

Liz Watson evades Michaela Sokolich-Beatson in the Diamonds win over the Silver Ferns in the Quad Series.

"Good to win the games but I'd have to say less than happy with the last game in Melbourne,'' said Alexander of the closer than expected match with New Zealand.

"We had it in control and didn't push on. We had too many unforced errors.

"There's definitely some work to be done before we meet them again.''

New Zealand played its first matches in the Quad Series under new coach Noeline Taurua and with former captain Laura Langman back in the side.

The team is in a rebuilding phase following a shocking result at the Commonwealth Games where the Silver Ferns finished without a medal for the first time.

The Constellation Cup is an annual four-game series between Australia and New Zealand played on both sides of the Tasman.

After the Brisbane game they will play in Townsville on October 10 before heading to Hamilton and Wellington for the final Tests on October 14 and 18.