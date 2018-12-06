Craddock: Will a new Aussie hero please stand up?

Australian captain Tim Paine (R) and Indian captain Virat Kohli pose with the Border Gavaskar trophy. Pic: AFP

Shane Warne was guest editor of the Adelaide Advertiser on Wednesday and made the decision to make Travis Head rather than Virat Kohli the front page photo.

"I really enjoyed doing it although one idea I had got knocked back,'' Warne said.

"I wanted to bring back the page three girl.''

There was no page three girl but the pages that matter most are the ones to come over the next five days.

All the political tiptoeing going on in Australia can't change the fact that its Test team is shopping for a hero who can tear the town apart and burst onto the front pages for what he has done rather than what he might do.

Someone who can stand up, grab a Test match by the throat and take his team with him to a brighter world.

Someone who says "India have never won a series in Australia - well, it's not happening on my watch.''

Australia may have won just six of 25 matches in all forms of the game since the ball tampering affair but it will only take one Test match win against India to brighten the mood of the entire nation.

And the mood needs brightening.

A 89-year-old caller to Julian Schiller's ABC radio program in Adelaide told how she had been scoring matches back to the Bradman era.

The Aussies need newer faces like Travis Head to make a stand. Pic: Getty Images

It was a story of great passion turned sour when she revealed she was devastated by the ball tampering scandal and has not felt the same about the game since.

Many thousands of Australians feel the same way.

A win by Australia would surprise many but would be no major upset.

Many bookies have Australia a slight favourite to win the Test and the series.

Before they took on England earlier this year India talked up their chances big time.

They were beaten 4-1 and come to Australia with a sense of caution about making big statements.

Virat Kohli, at his best a master pot-stirrer, left the spoon in the drawer at his final press conference, maintaining a measured dignified stance on all matters from ball tampering to team selection.

But don't be fooled. It won't take much for the tiger within to stir this summer.