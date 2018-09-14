Australian Federal Police seek help to find Moore siblings

Tobias Moore has black hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion. He is approximately 173cm tall and is slightly built. Australian Federal Police are trying to track him down and recover his three children.

Tobias Moore has black hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion. He is approximately 173cm tall and is slightly built. Australian Federal Police are trying to track him down and recover his three children. Australian Federal Police

AUSTRALIAN Federal Police are searching for three children allegedly abducted by their father, who were known to have been living near Proserpine in May last year.

Police and the Federal Circuit Court of Australia have appealed for help from the public to locate Jessica, Levi and Blake Moore, who they state were "parentally abducted in September, 2017".

The three children are "likely to be with their father" Tobias James Moore, 40, who also goes by the name Toby, the Federal Police said.

Jessica Moore has long blonde/brown hair, hazel eyes and fair skin. Australian Federal Police

Police describe Mr Moore as having black hair, brown eyes, fair complexion and a slight build, and measuring 173 centimetres tall.

"Tobias and the children were last known to be residing near Proserpine, North Queensland in May, 2018. There have been no further sightings since this time," their statement read.

"The family has also previously resided in the Logan and Redland Bay region of Queensland.

"Tobias could be driving a dark blue coloured Toyota Camry.

"Their mother has not seen her children since September, 2017 and encourages anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the children to contact Crime Stoppers."

Levi Moore has brown hair, brown eyes and fair skin. Australian Federal Police

Jessica was described as having long blonde/brown hair, hazel eyes and fair skin, while Levi was described as having brown hair, brown eyes and fair skin.

Blake has short blonde hair, blue/green eyes and fair skin.

Police said the Federal Circuit Court of Australia "issued a recovery order" authorising federal and state/territory police forces to team up to recover the children and to return them to their mother.

"The Court has also made a publication order to allow photographs and details of the children and their father to be published in the hope that a member of the public will come forward with information on their possible whereabouts," it was stated.

Blake Moore has short blonde hair, blue/green eyes and fair skin. Australian Federal Police

"The AFP reminds the public that anyone who is found to be providing support to an abducting parent may themselves be committing a serious offence."

Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts of Tobias and the three children, Jessica, Levi or Blake, should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.