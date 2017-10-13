Australian films in the spotlight

WITH A passion for cinema and deep roots in film culture, the Yamba Cinema regularly showcases films rarely seen in regional Australia.

This year's Australian Film Festival is no exception.

Owner Debbie McCredie said she hoped to create a memorial big screen experience for the community, with a new addition to the festival.

"This year, for the first time, I am adding Shortfest to the festival program.

"Shortfest will be an evening of short films and champagne. It is a chance to talk with some of the film makers and actors and hear the inspiration behind the making of short films.

"Most of the well known successful directors and actors of today started their careers making short films. We have put together a wonderful, diverse collection of short films ... some made by local film makers, some filmed in our local area.”

CLOCKWISE FROM TOP: The Daughter, released in 2015, has an all-star cast including Geoffrey Rush. RIGHT: Anna Sampson and Luke Ford in What if it Works? A love story about a woman with multiple personalities and a man with OCD. Mark Rogers.

At the end of the evening, the audience members will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite film.

Over the past 11 years, McCredie has shown some of the best films to come out of Australia, and this year she's got a list of brilliant films ready to be showcased.

"I have always liked to showcase independent film makers, and have this year included two independent features in our program,” she said.

"The legend of Ben Hall was written and directed by Matthew Holmes.

ABOVE: The Legend of Ben Hall; Ben Hall is drawn back into bushranging by the reappearance of his old friend John Gilbert. They eventually become the most wanted men in Australia. Contributed ROK

"Matthew spent seven years researching Ben Hall's history to ensure the screenplay, characters and plot were as historically accurate as possible.

"The original 40-minute version was made raising money with a kick-starter crowd funded campaign which exceeded its target production goal of $75,000.

"Not long after Ben Hall's release, it was announced that Holmes is working on the screenplay for a planned trilogy about bushrangers in NSW. Going under the title of The Legends Anthology, the next two films will be companion pieces to the Ben Hall story that follow the criminal careers of Hall's former accomplices, Frank Gardiner and John Vane.”

McCredie is also screening the highly acclaimed film The Daughter.

"Jan Chapman is the producer of The Daughter and my festival supporters will remember Jan was a guest here at Yamba Cinema at our festival in 2010 when we screened her then recently produced Bright Star,” she said.

Osamah Sami in Ali's Wedding.

This year's special guest will be Australian writer and director Romi Trower, whose film What if it Works? will screen.

Session times and more information is available on the Yamba Cinema website and tickets are available from the cinema.

FILMS:

What if it Works? - written and directed by Romi Trower

- written and directed by Romi Trower The Daughter - written and directed by Simon Stone

- written and directed by Simon Stone Ali's Wedding - directed by Jeffrey Walker, written by Andrew Knight and Osamah Sami

- directed by Jeffrey Walker, written by Andrew Knight and Osamah Sami Legend of Ben Hall - written and directed by Matthew Holmes

- written and directed by Matthew Holmes Don't Tell - directed by Tori Garrett, written by Anne Brooksbank and Ursula Cleary

- directed by Tori Garrett, written by Anne Brooksbank and Ursula Cleary Looking for Grace - written and directed by Sue Brooks.