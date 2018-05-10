AFL, Suns to defend racism claim

Joel Wilkinson took a stand against racism while playing for the Suns. Picture: Luke Marsden

Joel Wilkinson took a stand against racism while playing for the Suns. Picture: Luke Marsden

THE AFL and Gold Coast are prepared to defend themselves in the Human Rights Commission against allegations by former Suns player Joel Wilkinson that he was the victim of years of racial abuse and sexual harassment.

The league has recently admitted to reaching an out-of-court settlement with a former employee of the Fremantle football club who made allegations of misconduct against a senior staffer, reported to be coach Ross Lyon.

But in the Wilkinson case, months of legal talks with the AFL failed to deliver an outcome.

Wilkinson is now preparing for a racial vilification and sexual harassment case against the AFL, clubs, coaches and players in the Human Rights Commission.

He is seeking compensation for loss of past and future wages as well as compensation for pain, suffering and humiliation.

He has engaged Shine Lawyers and American lawyer Mika Hilaire who are set to begin proceedings on Monday.

Wilkinson, who is of Nigerian descent, endured a torrid start to his career when he was racially abused by opposition player Justin Sherman from the Western Bulldogs in his debut game for the Suns in Round 14, 2011.

Sherman was suspended for four matches and ordered by the Bulldogs to pay $5000 to a charity and undertake work in the club's multicultural programs.

The following season he was again vilified by a Collingwood supporter during a game at the MCG.

Pies star Dale Thomas was praised for reporting the incident immediately after the match.

The Suns issued an official complaint with the AFL.

Wilkinson was delisted by the Suns at the end of 2013 after playing 26 games over three seasons.

In 2014 Wilkinson fronted an AFL Media video called Making a Stand where he spoke out against racism in football and praised the league for the work it was doing on the issue.

However, he now believes his career was cut short because he spoke up about racism against him and because of his association with other players who were also subject to racial discrimination.

His lawyer said he had been silenced by the AFL.

The AFL would not comment on Wednesday night but issued a statement.

"We are sorry that Mr. Wilkinson suffered experiences of racial abuse during his time as an AFL footballer,'' it said.

"He has previously shared his experience of racial abuse, helping educate the community via a series of social awareness videos produced with the AFL.

"We respect a person's right to pursue claims through the legal system. We will continue to work with Joel to seek to resolve this matter."

Gold Coast also said in a statement "we are treating the matter seriously and will participate in any process as appropriate and required".

Wilkinson had undeniable athletic ability.

He was captain of the Queensland under-18s side in 2010 and was drafted by the Suns as a zone selection in 2011.

During his time at the club he held records for the bench press and 2km time trial.

After he was delisted, he was signed by the Northern Blues in the VFL but retired the following year to pursue a career in the NFL.

He spent time on the roster at the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants but did not make a senior NFL appearance.

