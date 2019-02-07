Menu
Crime

Australian man bashed into a coma in Bali

by Cindy Wockner and Komang Erviani
7th Feb 2019 6:18 PM
AN AUSTRALIAN man is in a critical condition in hospital in Bali after allegedly being hit in the face with a glass by another Australian in a Kuta bar.

The second man is now in police custody and may be charged with assault.

Police say the two men were unknown to each other when the incident took place in the Red Carpet Bar and Restaurant late Sunday evening.

The victim, Nathan Mark Ryan, 44, an Australian expatriate in Bali, is now in hospital and unable to communicate, according to his lawyer, after collapsing and falling into a coma three days after the incident.

Nathan Mark Ryan, 44, was assaulted in Red Carpet Bar and Restaurant in Kuta, Bali.
Mr Ryan's lawyer, Yanuar Nahak, said the victim and another man, Alasdair Ross, 36, were sitting back on in the restaurant about 11pm on Sunday night.

He said Ross had offered a drink to Mr Ryan, who refused, saying he already had a drink.

"The suspect was annoyed and spontaneously emotional and broke a glass, then hit the victim with the glass," Mr Nahak claimed.

It left a deep cut to Mr Ryan's left cheek.

A bleeding Mr Ryan was taken to Siloam Hospital for treatment where he spent one night before being discharged. The next day he went to police to make a statement and a police report.

Nathan Mark Ryan undergoing tests in Siloam Hospital, Bali.
On Wednesday he was meeting with his legal team in Bali Bakery in Kuta.

"The victim could walk but had a problem with his nerves and could not hear properly. When we had just ordered a drink the victim fell down from the chair in a coma. He was rushed to Siloam Hospital and has undergone treatment in intensive care until now," Mr Nahak said.

He said Mr Ryan was now conscious.

Mr Ross lives in Bali and is married to an Indonesian.

The alleged attacker, an Australian tourist in Bali, was arrested the day after the incident and is now locked up at North Kuta police station where he is being held as a suspect on an assault charge which carries a five-year maximum term.

