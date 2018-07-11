Corey Worthington’s Ninja Warrior stuff-up

A LOT of us were probably hoping Corey Worthington would fail miserably on Australian Ninja Warrior, but that wasn't the case.

After weeks of promotion by Channel 9, viewers finally got to see the infamous party boy tackle the course on Tuesday night's episode - and to be fair, he did quite well.

Before his course run was shown, the now 26-year-old reminded viewers about his five minutes of fame.

"I was 16 years old, my parents had gone away to Queensland and I decided to have a big house party," Worthington explained on Ninja Warrior.

"It went boom and went a lot bigger than I thought. I had about 500 people rock up, 200 people trying to get in. There was a dog squad, helicopters - it was crazy."

Back in the day he was considered to be the biggest brat in Australia, but the heavily tattooed Worthington says he's changed.

Corey Worthington after his infamous party.

Corey now.

"People would probably expect me just to be partying 10 years on, but now I've got myself together," he said on Ninja Warrior.

"I've got the fitness, put on a little bit of weight and now I'm going to come out and smash the Ninja Warrior course."

Unfortunately for Worthington, he didn't exactly "smash the course".

He breezed through the first obstacle known as the Quintuple Steps but had a close call on the Rolling Pin to Bungee with his feet almost touching the water.

Worthington narrowly made it through the Bridge of Blades but it was the fourth obstacle which proved to be his downfall.

On the Rope to Cargo obstacle, Worthington successfully swung from the rope onto the cargo net but was disqualified when his back ever-so-slightly touched the water.

Worthington was not a happy chappy after being disqualified.

"I am gutted, man," Worthington said to co-host Freddie Flintoff after his disqualification. "Shattered."

The reformed party boy wasn't the only celebrity featured on Tuesday night's episode.

Simon Pryce aka the Red Wiggle also tried his luck on the Ninja Warrior course but disappointingly crashed out on just the second obstacle.

The performance of the night went to Betsy Burnett aka the Disco Ninja. Standing at just 151cm tall, the British-born blond powered through the course and became only the third woman in Australian Ninja Warrior history to conquer the Warped Wall.

Betsy Burnett was PUMPED after making it to the top of the Warped Wall.

Australian Ninja Warrior continues on Channel 9 on Sunday, July 15 at 7pm