Bodi Turner in action at the Rio Olympics. Picture: Adam Head
Cycling & MTB

Aussie Olympian cops huge ASADA ban

10th May 2018 8:49 AM

AUSTRALIAN BMX cyclist Bodi Turner is banned until March next year after breaching the strict Whereabouts rules.

ASADA announced that the Rio Olympian must serve his suspension until March 3.

Turner accumulated two missed tests, and one filing failure between November 2016 and August 2017 the anti-doping body said in a statement.

Competitors who are registered in the Whereabouts system must provide their location for testing in a one-hour window each day.

ASADA said Turner was banned because of three Whereabouts violations in a 12-month period.

Turner, 23, made his Olympic debut two years ago in Rio and finished 20th.

