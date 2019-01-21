‘Invisible’ Osaka has fans taking notice

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after defeating United States' Madison Keys during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Japan's Naomi Osaka has come from a set down to win through to the quarter-finals.

Seeded four, Osaka has defeated No. 13 seed Anastasija Sevastova 4-6 6-3 6-4.

It is the second time in a row Osaka has completed a comeback after coming from a set and a break down against Hsieh Su-Wei on Saturday.

Despite being the reigning US Open champion and one of the world's best players, Osaka has admitted she hasn't really felt the love from the Melbourne public.

When asked whether she gets recognised when walking around the city, Osaka said: "No.

"I'm not like that. I don't think they care.

"Am I going to the wrong place? I don't know."

The 21-year-old isn't sure why no one recognises her.

Naomi Osaka on her way to beating Anastasija Sevastova in three sets.

"I don't know I just walk around and everyone is just like normal. And I'm normal too," she said.

Osaka will play No. 6 seed Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

"She (Sevastova) was playing really well," Osaka said. "I didn't know what to do at a certain point but I just stuck in there.

Japan's Naomi Osaka makes a forehand return.

"I was thinking I've been in this position before and last time it was a little bit worse.

"I was watching all these kids winning, like last night Tsitsipas beat Federer and I was like, woah, so I decided I wanted to do well too."

Osaka's next opponent Elina Svitolina was also was involved in a see-sawing contest before emerging on top over American Madison Keys.

The Ukrainian overcame blisters and rebounded from a second-set hiccup to take out the fourth-round match on Margaret Court Arena 6-2 1-6 6-1.

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates her win against Madison Keys.

A marathon 16-minute third game in the final set proved decisive with Svitolina surviving seven break points before holding her serve and then running away with the win.

"I was playing good tennis today," Svitolina said. "I had to rise and put my level up and was very happy I could handle the pressure (serving at) one all in the third set.

"It was very hard because the sun was burning my eyes when I was tossing the ball.

"I was very happy I could win that game."

She will play the winner of Naomi Osaka v Anastasija Sevastova on Wednesday.

But first she's going to enjoy the moment of making the quarterfinals at the Australian Open.

"I'm going to enjoy because I had good match today," she said.

"I have to keep positive for the next round."