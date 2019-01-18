'It's 3am, who cares?': Poo delays absurd start time

Someone put on some coffee.

The day four night session at the Australian Open broke all kinds of records, with Jo Konta and Garbine Muguruza finding out the hard way that Melbourne Park never sleeps.

The pair were unable to hit the court until 12:30am and the back-up plan failed due to a large amount of bird poo on the court they were going to switch to.

"Once Zverev and Chardy went to the decider, to the fifth set, we were actually going to go out to Court 3 to start. There was basically seagull pooh everywhere," Konta said.

"They had to clean the court. By the time they would have cleaned the court, we would have been in the same boat anyway."

Former world No.1 Muguruza won the clash 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 to etch in her name into the record books as the winner of the latest starting match in the tournament's history.

"I mean, I seriously can't believe there are people watching us at 3:15. Like who cares?," Muguruza said after her win."