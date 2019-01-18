Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jo Konta
Jo Konta
Tennis and Racquet Sports

'It's 3am, who cares?': Poo delays absurd start time

18th Jan 2019 10:20 AM

Someone put on some coffee. 

The day four night session at the Australian Open broke all kinds of records, with Jo Konta and Garbine Muguruza finding out the hard way that Melbourne Park never sleeps.

The pair were unable to hit the court until 12:30am and the back-up plan failed due to a large amount of bird poo on the court they were going to switch to.

"Once Zverev and Chardy went to the decider, to the fifth set, we were actually going to go out to Court 3 to start. There was basically seagull pooh everywhere," Konta said.

"They had to clean the court. By the time they would have cleaned the court, we would have been in the same boat anyway."

Former world No.1 Muguruza won the clash 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 to etch in her name into the record books as the winner of the latest starting match in the tournament's history.

"I mean, I seriously can't believe there are people watching us at 3:15. Like who cares?," Muguruza said after her win."

More Stories

Show More
australian open 2019 garbine muguruza grand slam johanna konta
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Man killed in morning crash

    Man killed in morning crash

    News A motorcyclist has died after a single vehicle crash near Woolgoolga this morning.

    Clarence's beautiful bubs' 2018

    premium_icon Clarence's beautiful bubs' 2018

    News More than 100 beautiful baby's in our compilation.

    • 18th Jan 2019 10:49 AM
    BEHIND THE SPORT DESK: Defusing the Tomic bomb

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORT DESK: Defusing the Tomic bomb

    Tennis and Racquet Sports DID 'Tomic the Tank Engine' have a point in his serve at Hewitt?

    • 18th Jan 2019 10:00 AM
    Car rollover on Summerland Way south of Casino

    Car rollover on Summerland Way south of Casino

    News Emergency services at car rollover