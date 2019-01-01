Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Juan Martin del Potro is sitting out the Australian Open.
Juan Martin del Potro is sitting out the Australian Open.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Open blow as injury forces del Potro out

by AFP
1st Jan 2019 10:12 AM

WORLD No.5 Juan Martin del Potro will miss this month's Australian Open after failing to recover in time from a fractured knee suffered in October.

Writing on Twitter, the Argentine said: "Recovery is going great and I will tell you later where I will be making my comeback. Unfortunately it won't happen in Australia."

The injury-plagued 30-year-old hobbled out of the Shanghai Masters two months ago after an awkward fall before doctors diagnosed him with a fractured patella bone in his right knee.

Since winning the US Open in 2009 as a 20-year-old, Del Potro has been plagued with physical problems, including a series of wrist injuries that required four surgeries.

 

But 2018 had seen something of a resurgence from a player who dropped to 581 in the world in 2015.

He beat Swiss great Roger Federer in the Indian Wells Masters final in March and in September he reached a second Grand Slam final, but was beaten in straight sets by current world No.1 Novak Djokovic at the US Open.

He even reached a career-high ranking of three in August.

While he said on Twitter he would "miss" the Australian Open, he added that he was "happy with my progress."

More Stories

australian open juan martin del potro tennis
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Man killed in horror crash as car catches fire

    Man killed in horror crash as car catches fire

    News THE car crashed and caught on fire at Casino early this morning, trapping two people inside as a third person managed to escape the burning wreckage.

    CELEBRATION: Yamba blown away by New Years revelry

    premium_icon CELEBRATION: Yamba blown away by New Years revelry

    People and Places Watch the full Yamba midnight fireworks here

    Man arrested after attempting to flee RBT in Yamba

    premium_icon Man arrested after attempting to flee RBT in Yamba

    Crime Brazen 27-year-old tried to hide in bushland before he was busted

    Year in Review: Biggest stories of November 2018

    premium_icon Year in Review: Biggest stories of November 2018

    News Wide range of happenings kept The Daily Examiner's readers engaged

    Local Partners