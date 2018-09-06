Australian politics is an allergy

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says his Cabinet members have agreed to reverse the decision when parliament sits again next week. (Pic: Zak Simmonds)

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says his Cabinet members have agreed to reverse the decision when parliament sits again next week. (Pic: Zak Simmonds)

OVER the past year during several medical procedures nurses always asked -any allergies?

Mischievously I always replied spelling out - poli-tici-ans and it gets a laugh.

The allergies have now worsened, is no laughing matter, and there's a chronic contagious malady out there.

That bloke John "McVague" said no one will ever know which way he voted, not even his constituents and is taking his secret to his grave. Hungry for power, and won't reveal his true colours, surely all but the politically naive would see this alone as a political funeral notice? A malady defying description.

Then surprise, surprise Peter Glutton is sprung having being influenced by old friends and party contributors to reverse immigration authority decisions about two au pairs working here on inappropriate visas. Even we the uneducated who watch Border Security know our government's strict rules and yes compassion is totally a blessed requirement for life but how about the other wannabe au pairs who don't have friends in high places?

Of all the idiots, Tony Rabbit perhaps did one good thing - stopping the boats but to the wide awake the horse has bolted.

There's a song for every occasion. "The country's in the very best of hands" comes to mind and so the pollies are singing/wooing that now, rather off-key?

With the potential international crises threatening this world, what bunch of idiots will be running this lucky country? May God help us.