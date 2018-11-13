Australian sailing icon Landenberger among title field

ICON: Australian sailing icon Andrew Landenberger will be among those competing at the Sail Hervey Bay A-Class Catamaran National and World Championships this fortnight. He won a silver medal at the Atlanta Olympic Games in 1996.

ICON: Australian sailing icon Andrew Landenberger will be among those competing at the Sail Hervey Bay A-Class Catamaran National and World Championships this fortnight. He won a silver medal at the Atlanta Olympic Games in 1996. Alistair Brightman

SAILING: Australian Olympic silver medallist Andrew Landenberger is as ready as he can be for the Sail Hervey Bay A-Class Catamaran National and World Championships.

The event, arguably the biggest sailing competition to ever be held at the Fraser Coast, was due to start yesterday. Racing did not go ahead due to the conditions, with the nationals to start today.

The unexpected break gives sailors like Grafton-born Landenberger an extra day to finalise preparations.

Landenberger spent some of the time leading up to the Sail Hervey Bay A-Cat Worlds as far away from water as possible.

"I'm still (based) at Grafton but we own a farm up at the New South Wales tablelands. We've been trying to get the pasture in and planting so when we get back we're coming back to something,” he said.

He has also planted the seeds of a possible championship-winning run.

Landenberger, 50, won silver with Mitch Booth in the Tornado class at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, and has built sails for 30 years.

The Australian sailing icon is joined by son Andy, who will compete in the junior class, but his focus is on beating the strong international field to the big prize next week.

"The nationals is a good chance to train but the weather hasn't co-operated much so far,” he said.

"A lot of work usually goes into these championships. I'd generally be up two to three weeks before the start and put in a lot of time.

"This is a nice area. Usually, we'd struggle for sailing days (in Europe) because of the weather, it's unstable in a lot of the areas.

"It's a lot more stable here so we should get in a few more sailing days than we normally do.”

His target, like most of the 117-strong competitor list, is to claim either a national or world title in the next fortnight.

The nationals run until Thursday, with the worlds to start on Sunday.