Nearly a quarter of online gamers are Australian seniors.
Technology

Australian seniors the new face of online gaming

by Seniors News
30th May 2018 11:33 AM | Updated: 11:33 AM

EVER watched a younger person playing an online game on their smartphone and thought they were wasting their lives?

Well you might need a quick re-think with new figures showing the 'Baby Boomer' generation are leading the charge of online gaming.

According to Nielsen, Australian seniors make up nearly a quarter of the 14.5 million people reaching for a device for a little bit of fun - the largest of any demographic.

And it's female over-55s who are leading the charge with 1.9 million older women averaging 15 hours and 49 minutes playing games such as Candy Crush Saga, Words With Friends 2 and Pokemon Go.

Meanwhile, smartphone remain the number one choice in online gaming followed by tablets and desktop computers.

