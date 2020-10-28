Australian Surf Movie Festival on its way to Yamba

The Australian Surf Movie Festival will be coming to Yamba Cinema on Friday, November 20.

FOR the first time in three years, the Amaysim Australian Surf Movie Festival will return to venues across Australia, featuring six jaw-dropping films that capture the world’s best big wave surfers battling the biggest waves on the planet, and will be coming to Yamba Cinema next month.

Renowned surf cinematographer Tim Bonython has spent the past four years chasing massive swell events, and the adventure that took him around the globe has formed the basis for this year’s festival.

The footage he has collected records some of the most groundbreaking scenes in recent big wave surfing memory, including pioneering big wave surfer Kai Lenny riding the futuristic foil surfboard in gigantic surf at Jaws, and fellow big wave rider Rodrigo Koxa breaking the world record for the biggest wave ever ridden.

Surf cinematographer Tim Bonython has spent four years chasing massive swell events for this year’s Australian Surf Movie Festival Tour.

“To see these big wave gladiators charging down monster waves is just the most exciting thing,” said Tim, who is not only the films’ main cinematographer, but also the founder of the event.

“Each story is a voyage that takes us all to unique places, memorable scenery, meeting incredible people, witnessing some crazy moments and outstanding surfing from all big wave surfers.”

The first film features big wave surfers at Nazaré in Portugal, the second at Mullaghmore in Ireland the third at Teahupo’o in Tahiti, the fourth at The Right in Western Australia and the fifth at Cloudbreak in Fiji.

Tim said with the COVID-19 pandemic dominating much of 2020, the timing was perfect for this year’s festival.

“Right now putting big waves on the big screen could not be more needed,” he said.

“It offers viewers the chance to forget about the current world crisis and completely immerse themselves in the raw power of the ocean, along with the stories of the surfers brave enough to push the limits of what is possible.”

All films featured are directed by Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts award-winning cinematographer and multi-award winning surf film producer Tim Bonython, who has over four decades of experience filming and documenting surfing.

SCREEN DATES

SYDNEY – Cremorne Hayden Orpheum, Tuesday November 10, 6.30pm BOOK NOW

SYDNEY – Randwick Ritz, Wednesday November 11, 6.30pm BOOK NOW

NEWCASTLE – Lizottes, Thursday November 1, 7pm BOOK NOW

KOTARA/NEWCASTLE — Event Cinemas, Saturday November 15, 5pm

AVOCA BEACH – Picture Theatre, Sunday November 15, 7pm BOOK NOW

BYRON BAY – Byron Centre, Thursday November 19, 4.30pm BOOK NOW

TWEED HEADS — Hoyts Tweed, Wednesday November 18, 6.30pm BOOK NOW

YAMBA — Yamba Cinema, Friday November 20, 7.30pmBOOK NOW

SAWTELL — Majestic Cinema, Saturday November 21, 4.30pm BOOK NOW

PORT MACQUARIE – Majestic Cinema, Sunday November 22, 4.30pm BOOK NOW

CRONULLA – Hoyts Cinema, Wednesday November 25, 6.30pm BOOK NOW

WARRAWONG GALA — Twin Cinema, Thursday November 25, 7pm BOOK NOW

ULLADULLA — Arcadia Cinemas, Friday November 26, 4.30pm and 6.30pm BOOK NOW