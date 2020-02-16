Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 19-year-old Australian woman was allegedly raped on a tourist yacht in Croatia on a nightmare holiday to Europe.
A 19-year-old Australian woman was allegedly raped on a tourist yacht in Croatia on a nightmare holiday to Europe.
Crime

Rape nightmare for Australian visiting Europe

by Stephen Drill
16th Feb 2020 11:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An Australian woman was allegedly raped on a tourist yacht in Croatia on a nightmare holiday to Europe.

The 19-year-old was attacked by a local man after the pair had met in Kastela, about 20 minutes drive from Split.

Kastela is a short distance from Split, on the Croatian coast.
Kastela is a short distance from Split, on the Croatian coast.

A 27-year-old Croatian man was released on bail last week after being charged with the incident, which happened in October last year.

The young woman, who was holidaying in Croatia with a friend, has returned home.

She was due to give evidence via videolink, however, that could take at least six months to organise.

Tourist yachts are popular on the Croatian coast.
Tourist yachts are popular on the Croatian coast.

The pair had been out in Kastela and then went to a yacht which was moored in the marina.

The tourist yacht was similar to those hired out for popular seven day trips along the Croatian coast.

Croatian prosecutors had demanded that the man be remanded in custody.

But a judge allowed him to be released on bail.

The 27-year-old, who has not been named, claimed the sex was consensual.

The woman reported the incident at the time and provided police with DNA evidence which they were able to match with their databases.

cratia crime rape tourist violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man dies after rescue from Yamba beach

        premium_icon Man dies after rescue from Yamba beach

        News A man has died in hospital after he was retrieved from the water unconscious at Main Beach, Yamba

        Speed praises Bulldogs’ pro style after big win

        premium_icon Speed praises Bulldogs’ pro style after big win

        Rugby League The kids got off to a flying start in Tuncurry and the ex-Ghosts coach was...

        Laurie impresses captain Cleary as Panthers head to finals

        premium_icon Laurie impresses captain Cleary as Panthers head to finals

        Rugby League Clarence star receives words of praise from NSW Blues and Penrith starring man.

        Grafton gem along the Clarence River remains on the market

        premium_icon Grafton gem along the Clarence River remains on the market

        Property The beautiful piece of history is still up for grabs amid high interest from...