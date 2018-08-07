Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tourists flock to a private beach in Makarska. Picture: Rhian Deutrom
Tourists flock to a private beach in Makarska. Picture: Rhian Deutrom
Crime

Australian tourist raped in Croatia

7th Aug 2018 7:10 PM

CROATIAN police are investigating the allegeed rape of a 23-year-old Australian woman in the resort town of Makarska.

The woman has told police she was raped on the beach in the early hours of the morning, the Herald Sun reports.

A Croatian police statement said the woman had arrived at the local hospital's emergency department about 2.30am, but it's not clear which day the woman went to the hospital.

The woman told police she had been raped by an unknown man.

The police statement said she had been under the influence of alcohol and could provide only limited details about her assailant.

Makarska is a popular seaside town on the Makarska Riviera, near the popular tourist spots of Dubrovnik and Split on Croatia's Dalmatian coast.

crime croatia editors picks rape travel

Top Stories

    One of 'nature's true gentlemen' remembered by community

    One of 'nature's true gentlemen' remembered by community

    News Andrew Tarrant remembered by the community, family and friends

    Police investigate child approach near Grafton

    Police investigate child approach near Grafton

    Crime Police release digital image of man who could help inquiries

    MILESTONES: Excellence goes both ways at J. Notaras and Sons

    premium_icon MILESTONES: Excellence goes both ways at J. Notaras and Sons

    Community Loyal workers bring up long service milestones

    $23m package to help kids prepare for jobs of tomorrow

    premium_icon $23m package to help kids prepare for jobs of tomorrow

    Education NSW students can try their hand at robotics, 3D printing and coding.

    Local Partners