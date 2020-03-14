Menu
An infectious disease expert says PM Scott Morrison should be tested for the coronavirus and Australians should avoid all mass gatherings this weekend.
Health

Australians need to 'get real' about virus

14th Mar 2020 7:12 AM

As the number of coronavirus cases in Australia continues to rise, an infectious disease expert has urged Prime Minister Scott Morrison to be tested.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton was diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease yesterday, after attending a Cabinet meeting with the PM on Tuesday. But the Prime Minister's office insists there's no need for Mr Morrison to be tested nor self-isolate.

About 200 cases of the coronavirus have now been confirmed across Australia, and three people have died.

There are 92 cases in New South Wales, 36 in Victoria, 35 in Queensland, 16 in South Australia, 14 in Western Australia, five in Tasmania, one in the Northern Territory, and one in the ACT.

On Thursday afternoon there were 141 virus cases across Australia. That jumped to 195 by the same time on Friday - an increase of 38 per cent.

