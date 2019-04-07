World mourns death of Australia’s first indigenous Wallaby

AUSTRALIA'S first indigenous Wallaby Lloyd McDermott died at the weekend, aged 79, triggering a flood of tributes from the rugby community.

The Australian men's Sevens team competing in Hong Kong wore black armbands as did the players on both teams in Sunday's Super W final between New South Wales and Queensland at Leichhardt Oval.

"The Rugby community is deeply saddened by the news of Lloyd's passing however his impact on the sport will never be lost and his name will never fade. He was an extraordinary man," Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle said.

A lightning fast sprinter who also excelled in athletics, McDermott played two tests for the Wallabies against New Zealand in 1962 but abruptly ended his international career when he declared himself unavailable for Australia's 1963 tour of South Africa in protest against the country's policy of apartheid.

McDermott was given the option of playing as an 'honorary white' but refused, then switched codes to rugby league, playing in the Brisbane competition and focusing on his legal studies.

He completed a law degree and was admitted as a barrister in 1972, becoming Australia's first indigenous lawyer.

"His legacy is not just his work in promoting sport to young people it is also about equality in opportunities for young people," former Wallaby and president of the Lloyd McDermott Rugby Development Team, Gary Ella said.

"Lloyd's work has positively influenced thousands of young indigenous people around Australia.

"A proud, but humble man he refused to accept Australia Day honours on several occasions until the rights of Aboriginal people were recognised."