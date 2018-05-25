Menu
Ashleigh Barty’s rise up the rankings has been rewarded with a potential second-round clash with Serena Williams.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Barty and Aussies handed horror French Open draw

by Leo Schlink
25th May 2018 8:04 AM

A SECOND-round clash with Serena Williams looms on Ashleigh Barty's French Open horizon after a wretched Roland Garros draw threw a string of Australians into the pathway of seeded opposition.

While Ajla Tomljanovic will face Ukraine title aspirant Elina Svitolina and James Duckworth and Alex de Minaur copped US Open winner Marin Cilic and Australian Open semi-finalist Kyle Edmund, respectively, Barty's proximity to unseeded Williams was the talk of the draw.

Controversially overlooked for a seeding despite her status as winner of 23 majors, including three in Paris, Williams opens against Kristyna Pliskova.

And despite being ranked No 453 in the world as she contests her first grand slam since giving birth to her daughter Alexis last September, Williams will be a hot favourite to down the Czech left-hander.

If Barty continues her fine form on the red dirt against Belgian Alison van Uytvanck, the young Australian will come face-to-face with the sport's most celebrated female player.

Australia's Ashleigh Barty soared up the rankings after a stellar 2017.
Nick Kyrgios, who returns to major level after being sidelined for much of the season with elbow soreness, and Jordan Thompson will both open against qualifying survivors.

If Bernard Tomic overcomes Portugal's world No 221 Goncalo Oliveira in the final round and reaches the main draw, he could face either Kyrgios or Thompson.

John Millman, nursing body soreness after a hectic recent schedule, plays Canadian talent Denis Shapovalov, the 24th seed.

Daria Gavrilova meets Romania's Sorana Cirstea while Sam Stosur has a potentially tricky start against US Open semi-finalist Yanina Wickmayer.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios could play Bernard Tomic in the opening round.
Wildcard Isabelle Wallace plays Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck.

Lizette Cabrera bowed out of qualifying, losing 4-6 6-4 0-6 to Romanian Alexandra Dulgheru, ending hopes of another Australian woman reaching the main draw.

Defending men's champion Rafael Nadal will play Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov, while women's world No 1 Simona Halep starts against American Alison Riske.

 

THE AUSTRALIANS

MEN

21-Nick Kyrgios v qualifier

John Millman v 24-Denis Shapovalov (Can)

Jordan Thompson v qualifier

Matt Ebden v Thomas Fabbiano (Ita)

Alex de Minaur v 16-Kyle Edmund (Gbr)

James Duckworth v 3-Marin Cilic (Cro)

WOMEN

17-Ashleigh Barty v Natalia Vikhlyantseva (Rus)

24-Daria Gavrilova v Sorana Cirstea (Rom)

Samantha Stosur v Yanina Wickmayer (Bel)

Ajla Tomljanovic v 4-Elina Svitolina (Ukr)

Isabelle Wallace v Alison van Uytvanck (Bel)

 

 

 

