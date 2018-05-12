Australia's friend is here to say farewell

UK-based singer-songwriter Charlie Landsborough will be in the Clarence this Sunday for a special Mother's Day concert.

ONE of the UK's most cherished entertainers, Charlie Landsborough, is about to embark on his final tour of Australia including a special Mother's Day show on Sunday at the home of the Clarence Valley Country Muster at Calliope.

After five highly successful visits Down Under, he has amassed a legion of loyal fans, but he's decided it's time to bid a fond farewell to his Aussie mates in a five-week tour around the country.

Landsborough said he was a little sad this will be his final trip Down Under but was enjoying it just as much as his previous tours.

"It's been smashing so far but without a doubt, the closer to the end of it, the more there's a bit of sadness because I'm reminded I won't be touring here again,” the 76-year-old said.

"But I've got such good people around me and the scenery is fantastic so you'd be mad not to enjoy it while you're here.”

Landsborough said the flight to Australia can be horrendous due to its length but it was worth it because of the destination.

"I genuinely love the country, it's fascinating, the space and I like the Aussie accent.

"People are always welcoming and friendly.

"I wrote a song once about Australia and someone said 'What's a Pom like you writing about Australia for?' and I said it's because I love the place and people.

"That won them over.”

He said he also enjoyed being "surrounded by the characters” of Australia.

"If you have a go at someone it's a form of endearment here,” he laughs.

"There's plenty of good humoured people around.

"I've been seeing a lot of friends who I haven't seen since my last tour here about five years ago.

"Everywhere I look here there's somebody I like.”

As this is Landsborough's last tour in Australia he's not holding back, covering five states - Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania - and doing afternoon and evening shows.

The seasoned performer came to international attention with his best-selling hit What Colour is the Wind, his own composition about a little blind boy's take on the world through unseeing eyes.

His performances can include music that ranges from inspirational to country, ballad to anthem, folk to blues - and all very easy on the ears.

Had Landsborough not been such a successful singer and songwriter (he's about to record his 22nd album), he could easily have become a sought-after stand-up comedian, as he has a natural gift for making people laugh.

The veteran performer's musical amigos for this farewell lap of Australia include some of the country's finest players: Vaughan Jones on keyboard, Kelvin Nolan on lead guitar and Dallas Southam on pedal steel/dobro.

He will also be accompanied on the road by his good friend and tour promoter, Terry Gordon, who will open the show each day/night.

Landsborough said he had never been to the Clarence before and was looking forward to performing at Gordon's property at Calliope.

"There's a song I'll dedicate to all the mothers out there. I lost my mother when I was only about 11 or 12 but I still remember the little lessons she taught me and how good she was. She was a real giver.

"People would say to me 'Oh you can't remember her' but I remember her very well.

"It was heartbreaking for me as a little kid and it must have been terrible for her to leave me.

"Nobody can replace your mother.”