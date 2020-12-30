Australia’s largest brewer takes an interest in Grafton brewery

The old Grafton brewery may once again return to brewing beer, with Australia’s largest brewer taking an interest in returning to the site.

Speaking on a recent episode of the podcast Beer is a Conversation, Lion Beer managing director James Brindley said Lion was looking to return to Grafton with a brewery in the city’s former Tooheys Brewery site, first built around 70 years ago.

The Grafton Industrial Village, which is on the site of the old Grafton Brewery complex, has not produced any beer since it closed as a brewery in 1997, but in the decades since it has become a vital commercial hub with more than 60 businesses operating within the 5.8ha site.

“We’re actually going to put a brewery back into the old brewery in Grafton, which will be great for that local town,” Mr Brindley said on the podcast.

“There was a brewery built there in the 1950s, and Tooheys bought it in the 1960s and closed it in the 1990s and a very successful local entrepreneur has bought the site and is putting a lot of tenants in it.

“He contacted me on LinkedIn in February and I thought it was a good idea.

“We haven’t signed the contract yet, but that’s our intention.”

Mr Brindley said Lion’s strategy was to establish its own local breweries.

“We’re a brewer, we can make good beer, we can market good beer, so instead of going and buying a lot of craft breweries, let’s pick some spots and let’s invest a little bit, we’ll build up a local one,” he said.

