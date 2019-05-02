Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Large scrub python at Cape Tribulation. Photo: Susan Maeve Keller
Large scrub python at Cape Tribulation. Photo: Susan Maeve Keller
Pets & Animals

Australia’s longest snake blocks road

by Daniel Bateman
2nd May 2019 8:45 AM

THEY certainly grow 'em big in the Daintree.

A traveller has snapped a photo of a giant python slithering across the road at Cape Tribulation.

The snake, a scrub python, nearly covers the entire width of the road.

Destination Daintree, which posted Susan Maeve Keller's pic of the lengthy reptile on social media, said the area was full of surprises.

 

 

Large scrub python at Cape Tribulation. Photo: Susan Maeve Keller
Large scrub python at Cape Tribulation. Photo: Susan Maeve Keller


"Our snakes like to warm themselves on the road at night, so please be careful while driving through our beautiful rainforest," the organisation wrote.

Scrub pythons, also known as amethystine pythons, are the longest snake species in Australia.

The rainforest-dwelling serpents can grow up to 8.5m long.

The species is predominantly an ambush predator, and is known to snatch animals such as wallabies.

They have caused problems in Cairns suburbia, consuming domestic pets.

More Stories

cairns obstacle offbeat python rainforest road snake

Top Stories

    RENTAL STRESS: Page among worst in Australia

    premium_icon RENTAL STRESS: Page among worst in Australia

    News North Coast Anglicare CEO says ‘alarming’ Clarence Valley figures ‘of great concern’

    Maclean's centenarian historian passes

    premium_icon Maclean's centenarian historian passes

    People and Places Lower Clarence history stalwart passes at age of 100

    Candidates talk trust in electorate

    Candidates talk trust in electorate

    News Recognition that some have lost faith in the system

    How did our April weather measure up?

    How did our April weather measure up?

    Weather Big falls predicted in areas this weekend

    • 2nd May 2019 8:33 AM