Australia world champs despite another Kiwi hiding

AUSTRALIA'S women's sevens team has won the World Series title despite being thumped 33-7 by New Zealand in the final of the Paris tournament.

The Olympic champion Aussies had already sewn up the series victory with a nailbiting 21-17 semi-final win over France.

Second place in Paris meant Australia ended the series on 92 points to claim the title ahead of last year's champions New Zealand on 90.

It made for a bittersweet feeling for coach John Manenti, who inherited the team from Tim Walsh mid-season.

"It was a tough game for the final, we were at the end of a really long stretch with a couple more injuries overnight," Manenti said.

"But certainly the girls recognise the World Series win and really well deserved given the tough year that it's been and the competition we've got around us.

"We finished no less than third in any tournament.

"I'm very proud of the whole group and how hard they've worked to get where we did and get the job done last night."

Australia will now return home to continue preparation for the World Cup in July in San Francisco.

Charlotte Caslick on the run for Australia. Contributed

Co-captain Charlotte Caslick said the side would learn plenty from the Paris final.

"We got so much experience out of that game," Caslick said.

"We had some girls out there and get something that you don't get from sitting on the bench so that'll be invaluable moving forward for our squad.

"We can really pride ourselves on the consistency we've had this year.

"We lost a few big names throughout the season, had a coaching change but the girls all stuck strong and we gained a lot of experience throughout the season."