Author claims link to Lord Nelson

A DANGEROUS LIFE: Author Edwin Wilson will be in Grafton on Wednesday to talk about his book detailing the colourful life of his uncle Oliver Bainbridge.

THE life of one of South Grafton's most colourful characters, Oliver Bainbridge, and the book about it, will be the subject of an author's talk this week.

Called Lord Nelson, Uncle Oliver and I, the book tells the tale of the short but eventful life of Frank Nelson, aka Oliver Bainbridge, born in 1877 in Upper Copmanhurst and who died in 1922, possibly at the hands of IRA assassins in a flat in Sydney.

Author Edwin Wilson will be at Grafton Library on Wednesday to give a talk about his book, which claims the family is descended from Lord Horatio Nelson, the hero of the Battle of Trafalgar, through his notorious affair with Lady Emma Hamilton.

Mr Wilson said while the evidence of the Nelson link was circumstantial, he said his 50 years of research

had convinced him it was a strong one.

"It explains one of the most contradictory aspects of the story,” he said.

"You've got a young fellow who looks like a young layabout, who leaves town with his tail between his legs after spending a year in jail for embezzling money from the post office.

"But this unknown colonial made a name for himself in London and America and mixed in the exalted circle of the royalty of old Europe.

"He had three audiences with the English King Edward VII, met with American Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson and was ambassador to King Ferdinand of Bulgaria.

"I think the Nelson link explains why he was so quickly able to gain access to the top levels of power.”

Mr Wilson said his uncle's dangerous lifestyle - he was shot three times - also reminded him of Nelson, famously killed at Trafalgar.

"He was an outspoken advocate of the British Empire and a virulent critic of the Germans and Irish,” Mr Wilson said.

"His death came at the same time as the first shots were fired in the Irish Civil War.”

Wednesday's author's talk will be held in the Sir Earle Page Library and Education Centre at 10.30am. To book, phone 66410100. For further details visit www.crl.nsw.gov.au .