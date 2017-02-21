30°
Author takes novel approach with publishing

Jarrard Potter | 21st Feb 2017 4:01 PM
DIY: Yamba author Jasmine Lee will launch her self-published book, Orion's Belt, next month.
DIY: Yamba author Jasmine Lee will launch her self-published book, Orion's Belt, next month.

IT TOOK seven years to write and three years to publish, but next month Yamba author Jasmine Lee will celebrate the release of her self-published novel, Orion's Belt.

A story about a first love given a second chance, when Jasmine first started writing she got a few chapters in before leaving it behind, hitting a block in her writing.

When she went back to her first draft and starting writing again after almost seven years, Jasmine was able to finish the book in ten days.

"I think the reason I couldn't finish it was because I wasn't in the right place to write about love," she said.

"I think it was that I had to just get over that block. I was excited about the idea of love again and I could write about it again."

Orion's Belt tells the story of Chase and Sean, and how they build their relationship again after Chase falls ill.

"Basically they were together a while ago, and Sean is a bullrider, so he decides to go to America to try it out, and he was meant to be gone for two months but never comes back," Jasmine said.

"The book starts present day and is based around Chase and she finds out she is really sick, so then Sean turns up on her doorstep.

"It's about the two finding each other again, and how they fall completely to pieces and build back up again while Chase is getting better."

After finishing the story, it took another three years before Jasmine was ready to publish her work, but was faced with yet another challenge.

"Originally I really wanted to be picked up by a publishing house, but it's near impossible to get into them," she said.

"It's like a needle in a haystack with major publishing houses, because they get sent so many unsolicited emails, and you send them a few chapters and if it doesn't resonate with them, you don't even get a reply back.

"I had it in my head that it was the best thing ever written and that someone had to pick it up, but no-one wrote back, so I started to really doubt myself. It wasn't until last year I was told by someone who was a little bit spiritual that I had to just get over my ego, and I didn't understand.

"Then I took a step back and realised I didn't think it was good enough to self-publish. I didn't think it was an accomplishment but when I stepped back I realised it was a really big accomplishment.

"It took two-and-a-half years to finally accept that this was my path, that it wasn't meant to be with one of the houses."

Orion's Belt will be on sale next month on Amazon as an e-book as well as being available as print-on-demand.

"I'm really proud of it, it's so exciting," she said.

"I dream big, and you really have to and really, what's stopping you? You've got the power to do it. You just have to work out the past to get there.

"Anything is possible and even if you think it's impossible, the fact you're thinking about it is a step in the right direction."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  author jasmine lee love novel self-publishing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!