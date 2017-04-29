25°
Author talk brings Joe to life in Grafton

Caitlan Charles | 29th Apr 2017 10:00 AM
Author Michelle Morgan speaks at the Grafton Library about her new book Flying Through Clouds.
Author Michelle Morgan speaks at the Grafton Library about her new book Flying Through Clouds. Adam Hourigan Photography

AUTHOR Michelle Morgan was following the path of her main character Joe as she came to Grafton to promote her new book Flying Through Clouds

Set in the early 1930s, Flying Through Clouds follows teenager Joe through his quest to be an aviator.

With important moments in history woven in, Joe makes his journey through adolescence and into adulthood.

"In the book there are these obstacles and challenges that Joe has to overcome because his family is working class... a big obstacle are his family are so against (him flying),” Ms Morgan said.

Even though Joe's life is in the 1930's, Ms Morgan said there are so many things that teenagers can relate to in the story.

"It's a teenage boy, aged 14, telling a story,” she said.

"So it's not jarring for the reader, I haven't used kind of the words they used back then... the language they use, like 'oh golly gosh'.

"I had to make a decision as all authors do, even if its contemporary, are you going to be totally authentic with the period or are you going to make it more relateable to readers today while maintaining the historical authenticity.”

Flying Through Clouds is a follow on book from Racing the Moon.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Author talk brings Joe to life in Grafton

Michelle Morgan brings a little joy to Grafton with an author talk about her new book Flying Through Clouds

