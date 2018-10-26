Menu
The vacant building on Anzac Ave, Kippa-Ring that was on fire yesterday afternoon. Picture: Alan Quinney
Offbeat

Horse found on fire inside abandoned building

by Alan Quinney
26th Oct 2018 4:00 PM
A horse was found dead and on fire inside an abandoned building north of Brisbane.

Firefighters were called to the fire in a room on the first floor of the Anzac Ave building, at Kippa-Ring, at 3.10pm on Thursday and quickly extinguished the blaze.

Police arrived at the scene to find a deceased horse on fire, officer-in-charge of Redcliffe Police Station Senior Sergeant Pat Howard said.

He said no one was in the building at the time and no one had been spoken to about the incident.

Sen Sgt Howard said the RSPCA had been contacted, the matter was being investigated but no other details were available.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said fire investigators were also expected to be at the scene today.

