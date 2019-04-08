Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have seized 585kg of the drug ice. Picture: iStock
Police have seized 585kg of the drug ice. Picture: iStock
Crime

Authorities seize 585kg of ice

8th Apr 2019 8:37 AM

More than half a tonne of the drug ice with an estimated street value in excess of $438 million has been discovered in a container shipped from Singapore.

The 585kg of methylamphetamine was uncovered last month in refrigerators in the shipment by Australian Border Force officers, prompting a joint-agency investigation with NSW Police and Australian Federal Police.

Two search warrants were executed in Sydney on April 5.

The ABF, NSW Police and AFP will hold a press conference at Port Botany on Monday to discuss the probe.

bust drugs ice meth

Top Stories

    New stage opens Maclean's river front

    premium_icon New stage opens Maclean's river front

    Council News New path and areas a drawcard for locals and tourists

    Measles infection found on North Coast

    Measles infection found on North Coast

    Health Look out for new symptoms over next two weeks

    GROUP 2: Grafton Ghosts open season in dominate fashion

    premium_icon GROUP 2: Grafton Ghosts open season in dominate fashion

    Rugby League Ghosts run in eight tries during first game of Group 2 2019

    Get excited for a Scottish fling

    premium_icon Get excited for a Scottish fling

    News Highland Gathering brings the bands back to Maclean