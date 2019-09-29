Autopsy result confirm family’s baiting fear

Jackie and Lucky enjoy a lay down. The two dogs were allegedly poisoned after two threatening notes were received by their owners.

THE family of two jack russells slain in an alleged dog-baiting attack have received the animal's autopsy results and laid their beloved pets to rest.

Glenella resident Brooke Anderson said it was an emotional time as the family buried the dogs yesterday and received confirmation from a vet that the animals were most likely poisoned.

Ms Anderson said the vet who examined the dogs found "big chunks" of aged meat in their stomachs.

The find raised questions with the family, who did not feed the dogs aged meat chunks.

Ms Anderson said the autopsy results also proved the dogs did not have any underlying health conditions.

"They said with how the dogs looked they were healthy so not dying of natural causes or because of something we might have done wrong," she said.

"From the autopsy results … you can definitely see that they have been poisoned."

Ms Anderson said samples of the meet would be sent to the US for further toxicology testing to determine what kind of poison was used, this is expected to take about three months.

The police investigation into the alleged baiting continues. Ms Anderson said the police were waiting for the toxicology results and were testing evidence for fingerprints.

Although it was tough on the family, Ms Anderson said she hoped the publicity would ensure nobody else went through the same experience.