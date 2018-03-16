Autumn/Winter Clarence + out soon

IT'S THAT time of the year again... Clarence+ magazine is about to hits the streets with the release of Issue No. 4 set for March 21.

In the Autumn/Winter 2018 edition you can read about two former Clarence women who have been navigating careers in two very different fields - fashion and sport.

Sheree Commerford grew up on Woodford Island and Jessica Smith in Grafton, and both women share their insightful and inspiring stories in this edition.

Clarence+ also tracked down electronic duo Grafton Primary to see what they've been up to and caught up with its previous cover star Warren Mundine while he was in town launching new book.

For this edition's feature home, it's off to Yamba to visit a place inspired by all things Scandinavian and DIY.

We also share a special recipe created by one of the Lower River's purveyor's of fine foods, especially for Clarence+.

And if you've ever considered entering an art prize, here's your chance as we explore the options in our own backyard.

Your regular columnists also return with new musings about wine, the stars and new beaut products as we celebrate the cooler seasons and all things Clarence+

Keep an eye out at your favourite cafes and haunts for the new 40-page edition from March 21.

You can also pick up a copy/s of Clarence+ (we also have back issues) from The Daily Examiner office in Fitzroy St, Grafton.