Auxiliary's plight for new ultrasound machine

PITCHING IN: Social group Lower River 000 donate to the Maclean/Lower Clarence Hospital Auxiliary fundraiser for an ultrasound machine at Maclean District Hospital. Ebony Stansfield

A NEW ultrasound machine at Maclean District Hospital would be a huge benefit to the local community, which is why Lower River 000 made a donation to the Maclean/Lower Clarence Hospital Auxiliary's effort to upgrade the current machine.

Social group Lower River 000 is made up of emergency services in police, fire brigade and ambulance officers.

It presented a cheque of $450 to the auxiliary to help its fundraising for a machine.

The funds were raised at the Lower River 000 social network get-together at Maclean Bowling Club.

Police officer Darren Williams said the committee decided to donate to the auxiliary to help the community.

"We all live here and work here,” he said.

"God forbid in the event we need to be treated by the services here, at least we are contributing to something that can assist not only us but for other members of the community.”

The auxiliary had been asked by the executive management committee of Clarence Health Service for an ultrasound machine for the hospital, which would allow better diagnosis for the local community.

The cost of the unit and additional probes is about $145,000, so the auxiliary needs the community to get behind its campaign.

President Sandra Bradbury said the auxiliary was thankful for the donation.

"We want the public to get behind it, so it doesn't take years and years to get the machine,” Ms Bradbury said.