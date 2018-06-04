Avengers star rescues man from gang attack

BRITISH actor Benedict Cumberbatch embodied a real-life superhero after reportedly saving a cyclist who was being attacked on the streets of London.

The star, who is known for portraying Sherlock Holmes in the hit BBC series Sherlock, reportedly saved a food delivery cyclist after he was being beaten up by a gang of about four people, who were reportedly muggers.

According to Sky News, Cumberbatch was reportedly in an Uber with his wife, Sophie Hunter, when they spotted the victim. The star caught sight of the delivery man being hit over the head with a bottle and decided to take action.

Cumberbatch's Uber driver Manuel Dias told The Sun, "I was taking Benedict and his wife to a club - but I didn't know it was him at first. I went to turn down into Marylebone High Street and we saw four guys were pushing around a Deliveroo cyclist."

He continued and said, "My passenger jumped out, ran over and pulled the men away. They turned towards him and things looked like getting worse, so I joined in. He stood there instructing them in the street, shouting, 'Leave him alone'."

The Uber driver then explained that it wasn't until later that he noticed his passenger was actually Sherlock Holmes, who also plays Avengers superhero Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematics Universe.

Cumberbatch as Dr Strange.

"It was only then I recognised Benedict," he said. "Then it all got a bit surreal. Here was Sherlock Holmes fighting off four attackers just around the corner from Baker Street."

Dias added that fight with the attackers turned out to be no contest.

"They tried to hit him but he defended himself and pushed them away. He wasn't injured. Then I think they also recognised it was Be­ne­dict and ran away."

Once the attackers had left, Dias said that the actor hugged the victim after asking if he was OK.

The incident took place on Marylebone High Street - just half a mile from the actor's fictional home of 221b Baker Street on his famous BBC series.

"Benedict was courageous, brave and selfless," the Uber driver said. "If he hadn't stepped in the cyclist could have been seriously injured."

According to The Sun, Cumberbatch modestly said of his heroic actions, "I did it out of, well, I had to, you know …"

A spokesman for Deliveroo later told the outlet, "Deliveroo riders are heroes delivering millions of meals to hungry customers right across the country. Their safety is our priority and any violence against riders is totally unacceptable."

The company then thanked the famous actor for his swift rescue and said, "On behalf of everyone at Deliveroo: thank you so much."

This story originally appeared in Fox News and is republished here with permission.