Avenue Rd closed for a month for upgrades

FROM next week a detour will be in place for four weeks via Old Six Mile Ln or Wants Ln while work is conducted to upgrade Avenue Rd in Glenugie as part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Hwy upgrade.

Avenue Rd will be widened to two lanes from the Eight Mile Lane intersection to north of Wants Lane which will require the temporary closure of Avenue Road between these roads for about one month, weather permitting.

Signs will be installed on the highway from north of Watts Lane, Harwood to south of Harwood Bridge until Tuesday 11 July and new line marking will be installed on the highway near the site of the old United service station at Harwood between 7am and 6pm on Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 July.

Traffic control will be in place on Wardell Road between Hillside and Thurgates lanes, Wardell between 7am and 5pm on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 July for utility relocation work.

Line marking and work to install signs on a newly resealed section of road between the Pimilco Road intersection and Emigrant Creek Bridge in Pimlico will be carried out between 6am and 6pm on Tuesday 11 and Thursday 12 July.

For the safety of workers and motorists, reduced speed limits and traffic control may be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads, where haulage along the project route is taking place or deliveries to the project site are required.

Delays of up to five minutes can be expected at most locations and all work is carried out weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime thanks the community for its patience while work on the upgrade is carried out.