Avenue Road closed next week for new jail work

Lavadia will be the site for the new Grafton jail.
Adam Hourigan
FROM next Wednesday for a week, Avenue Road, Lavadia will be closed to all traffic as part of work to as part of the New Grafton Correctional Centre.

From 18-25 October, Avenue Road will be closed to all traffic, from 500m north of Wants Lane to the northern end of the New Grafton Correctional Centre site, weather permitting.

All traffic will be detoured via Deep Creek Road / Coldstream Road to Ulmarra / Tucabia; or via Wants Lane/Old Six Mile Lane/Avenue Road southbound towards Grafton or Tucabia.

Signage will be in place to direct motorists while work to upgrade drainage on this 2km section of road is underway.

Grafton Daily Examiner
